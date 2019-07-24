Mahindra Logistics deploys EVs for TechM employee

Tech Mahindrahas partnered with Mahindra Logistics (MLL), a third-party logistics solution provider, for introducing and operating Electric Vehicles (EV) for employee transportation, the company said on Wednesday.

Mahindra Logistics will be deploying Mahindra E-Verito vehicles at Tech Mahindra's Hyderabad campus under its employee transportation fleet from July 24, it said in a press release.

MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani said, "Sustainable mobility is the need of the hour. With environment and people at the core of our business, we at Tech Mahindra are committed to drive this shift to electric mobility."



"We are happy to partner with Mahindra Logistics to accomplish the collective vision of improved electric mobility that will help us shape a sustainable future. We look forward to adding more electric vehicles at our offices globally," he said.

As part of its Go-Green initiative, MLL's People Transport Solution (PTS) business aims at taking the tally of electric vehicles in its employee transportation fleet to 300, over the fiscal year 2020, the release said.

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the USD 1 billion private equity division of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group.

