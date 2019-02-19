Govt approves new national electronics policy eyeing 1 crore jobs

The Cabineton Tuesday approved a new policy which aims to create a USD 400 billion ecosystem by 2025 and generate 1 crore jobs in the country.

"We are targeting USD 400 billion (ecosystem) by 2025. It will give jobs to 1 crore people," Law and IT said after the Cabinet meeting.

The National Policy 2019 proposes to boost mobile in the country to 1 billion units worth USD 190 billion (about Rs 13 lakh crore) of which 600 million units worth USD 110 billion (about Rs 7 lakh crore) will be exported from the country.

Under the policy, the government aims to push of strategic required by defence and other strategic sector in the country.

The first came in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)