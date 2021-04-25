Govt asks major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen

-
ALSO READ
Shipping Ministry renamed Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways
Cochin Port to sign MoUs worth Rs 2,825 cr at Maritime India Summit 2021
IIT Madras develops unmanned survey craft for ports, inland waterways
Covid-19: Cargo traffic at 12 major ports falls for 9th month in Dec
Deendayal Port to sign MoUs worth Rs 3,824 cr at Maritime India Summit 2021
-
The government on Sunday said it has directed all major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and related equipment amid a massive surge in COVID-19 infections across the country.
In a statement,the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said it has directed all major ports to accord the highest priority in the berthing sequence to the vessels carrying consignments of Medical Grade Oxygen,Oxygen Tanks, Oxygen Bottles, Portable Oxygen Generators and Oxygen Concentrators.
"In view of the excessive requirement of Oxygen and related equipment in the country, the Government of India has directed all Major Ports, including the Kamarajar Port Limited, to waive-off all charges levied by Major Port Trusts (including vessel-related charges, storage charges etc.)," the statement said.
Port chairpersons have been asked to personally supervise logistic operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments for berthing of such vessel on top priority in the port, unloading of oxygen-related cargo, coordination with Customs and other authorities for speedy clearance/ documentation and expeditious evacuation, it further said.
"We are facing an emergency situation due to the second wave of COVID-19. The major ports will start implementing the direction from today onwards," a senior government official said.
In case, the vessel is carrying other cargo/containers in addition to the above said oxygen-related cargo, waiver of charges on a pro-rata basis, considering the overall cargo or containers handled at the port, should be provided for oxygen-related cargo to such vessels,the statement said.
It also noted that thePorts Ministry will monitor the details of such vessels, cargo and time taken in the port from the time vessel entered in the port limits to exit of cargo from port gate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU