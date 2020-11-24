India blocks access to 43 more Chinese apps, including AliExpress

The government on Tuesday blocked access to 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said.

Sources, meanwhile, said these apps have Chinese links.

Earlier on June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020 another 118 apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

"Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the release said.

The blocked apps include Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Cashier, CamCard and WeDate.

