Coronavirus: Govt cautions about fraudsters stealing confidential data

The government of India on Tuesday cautioned people about attempts being made by fraudsters to steal confidential data of phones and computers by circulating malware in the name of

A home ministry spokesperson advised people not to fall in the trap of such fraudsters.

"Beware of fraudsters circulating malwares in the name of Such apps/links, if opened, may steal confidential data from your phone/computer," the spokesperson tweeted.

The cyber fraudsters are circulating the malware link about a so-called app like Spymax, Corona Live 1.1.

Sometimes cyber criminals are also taking advantage of rising coronavirus concern for collecting charity, the spokesperson said.