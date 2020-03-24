Coronavirus: Govt cautions about fraudsters stealing confidential data

-
ALSO READ
India among top nations attacked by latest ransomware in 2019: Report
Hackers using Coronavirus chaos to trick people into downloading malware
Govt plans to frame new rules to regulate private security agencies
CERT-In issues advisory on account security; WhatsApp says users unaffected
Govt to hire private guards to protect vacant properties from encroachment
-
The government of India on Tuesday cautioned people about attempts being made by fraudsters to steal confidential data of phones and computers by circulating malware in the name of coronavirus.
A home ministry spokesperson advised people not to fall in the trap of such fraudsters.
"Beware of fraudsters circulating malwares in the name of coronavirus. Such apps/links, if opened, may steal confidential data from your phone/computer," the spokesperson tweeted.
The cyber fraudsters are circulating the malware link about a so-called coronavirus app like Spymax, Corona Live 1.1.
Sometimes cyber criminals are also taking advantage of rising coronavirus concern for collecting charity, the spokesperson said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU