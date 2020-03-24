JUST IN
Coronavirus: Govt cautions about fraudsters stealing confidential data

"Beware of fraudsters circulating malwares in the name of coronavirus. Such apps/links, if opened, may steal confidential data from your phone/computer," the spokesperson tweeted.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The cyber fraudsters are circulating the malware link about a so-called coronavirus app like Spymax, Corona Live 1.1.

The government of India on Tuesday cautioned people about attempts being made by fraudsters to steal confidential data of phones and computers by circulating malware in the name of coronavirus.

A home ministry spokesperson advised people not to fall in the trap of such fraudsters.

Sometimes cyber criminals are also taking advantage of rising coronavirus concern for collecting charity, the spokesperson said.
First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 16:20 IST

