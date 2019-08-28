Govt constitutes Group of Ministers to study Jammu and Kashmir concerns

JUST IN
China's concern on abrogation of Article 370 misplaced: Indian envoy
Government sources said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister for the PMO Jitendra Singh are part of the group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Wednesday constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, which has been bifurcated into Union Territories after abrogation of provisions under Article 370.

Government sources said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister for the PMO Jitendra Singh are part of the group.

The GoM will suggest various development, economic and social steps to be taken for the two UTs which will come into existence on October 31, sources said.
