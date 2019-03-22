Govt exceeds FY19 divestment target by Rs 5,000 cr, rakes in Rs 85,000 cr

-
The Government Friday said it has exceeded its disinvestment target for the current fiscal by Rs 5,000 crore and the proceeds have touched Rs 85,000 crore.
"As against a target of Rs 80,000 crore for disinvestment for the current year, the divestment receipts have touched Rs 85,000 crores today," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted.
The government has mopped up Rs 9,500 crore from the fifth tranche of CPSE ETF and Rs 14,500 crore from the REC-PFC deal.
For next fiscal the disinvestment target has been fixed at Rs 90,000 crore.
