Govt fixes sugar sale quota at 24.5 lakh tonne for March

mills can sell 24.5 tonne of the sweetener in the open market in the current month, the government said on Tuesday.

The central government has allocated quota for sale to each of the 524 mills in the country.

"This increase (in quota for March) is attributable to various factors. There is a pattern of high sales/dispatches around this time of the year," the said in a statement.

Mills are allowed to sell at a minimum selling price of Rs 31 per kg. The rate was increased recently from Rs 29 per kg to help mills realise maximum revenue and clear cane price arrears of farmers, it said.

Recently, mills were also advised to go for advance booking of sugar sales to bulk consumers.

The government has been fixing sugar quota for mills since June 2018 and implementing the Sugar Price (Control) Order 2018 in order to manage surplus production in the country and to stabilise sugar prices with a view to clear cane price arrears of farmers.

Sugarcane arrears to farmers have crossed Rs 20,000 crore in the current marketing year 2018-19 (October-September).

Sugar production is pegged at 307 tonne in 2018-19 marketing year, lower than the record 325 tonne in the previous year, but higher than the domestic requirement of 260 lakh tonne.

