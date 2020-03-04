Govt formulating National Retail Trade policy to make sector more conducive

The government is in the process of formulating a National Trade policy to create conducive environment for the sector by simplifying rules and regulations, was informed on Wednesday.

"The government proposes to have a National Trade Policy to create conducive environment for trade including by simplifying rules and regulations hindering the growth of retail sector," commerce and industry Minister said in a written reply to the

Replying to a separate question, the minister said as on February 24, a total of 362 GI (Geographical Indications ) applications have been registered, out of which 347 are Indian GI applications and remaining for foreigners.