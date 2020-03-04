JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

RBI may use unconventional tools to combat coronavirus impact: Report
Business Standard

Govt formulating National Retail Trade policy to make sector more conducive

The policy aims to create conducive environment for retail trade including by simplifying rules and regulations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

retail sector, FMCG sector
File Photo

The government is in the process of formulating a National Retail Trade policy to create conducive environment for the sector by simplifying rules and regulations, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"The government proposes to have a National Retail Trade Policy to create conducive environment for retail trade including by simplifying rules and regulations hindering the growth of retail sector," commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said as on February 24, a total of 362 GI (Geographical Indications ) applications have been registered, out of which 347 are Indian GI applications and remaining for foreigners.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU