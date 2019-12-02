Govt launches independent directors' databank, to be maintained by IICA

The government on Monday launched a databank of under the law, a move aimed at providing a platform for registration of existing as well as those aspiring to be

The databank portal would be maintained by the Indian Institute for Corporate Affairs (IICA), which comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

"It provides for a wide array of e-learning courses on various topics including the Act, securities laws, basic accountancy, board practices, board ethics and board effectiveness. A number of value added services are expected to be rolled out through the portal for capacity building of independent directors," an official release said.