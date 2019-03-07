Govt nod to Khurja power plant in UP big blow to public health and wealth: Greenpeace India

Thursday termed the government's nod to a super thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh's district "a double blow" to the health and wealth of public.

The NGO's reaction came hours after the (CCEA) approved investment of Rs 11,089.42 crore for setting up the 1,320 in district.

"After allocating a mere Rs 400 crore for implementation of National Clean Air Program (NCAP) which was supposed to move towards clean air, the government approval for Rs 11,089.42 crore investment for a coal power plant in the most polluted National Capital Region (NCR) is a double blow to public money and public health,"



Pujarini Sen of said.

"The approval comes at a time when the coal power sector is reeling under multiple challenges, including low (PLF) due to high cost of coal power and inability of distribution companies to purchase power," the NGO said in a statement.

Earlier this week, a report from India stated that over 20 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world were this country and among them the is most polluted.

Seven of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are in Uttar Pradesh, the state in which the will be located, it said.

"The power plant will receive its coal from Amelia coal block in Singrauli, Mining in Amelia would result in destruction of close to a million trees in one oldest sal forests in central India," Greenpeace India said.

"This investment is going to be a disaster in multiple ways - located in the most polluted region in the world, destroy one of the oldest forests in the country, displace vulnerable communities dependent on the forest, put enormous pressure on the stressed coal power sector and increase cost of power purchase for struggling distribution companies," Sen said.

