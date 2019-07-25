JUST IN
Govt fixes export quota of 10,000 tonne of sugar to EU at concessional rate

By availing the CXL concession on export to the EU, traders can export sugar at relatively low or zero customs duty

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has fixed an export quota of 10,000 tonne of white/raw sugar to the European Union (EU) under a provision for a 12-month period beginning October.

The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said it has allocated the "quantity of 10,000 tonne of sugar (raw and/or white) to be exported to the EU under CXL quota from October 2019 to September 2020.

By availing the CXL concession on export to the EU, traders can export sugar at relatively low or zero customs duty.

According to a provision of EU regulation, the release of sugar under this concession is subject to the presentation of a certificate of origin issued by the competent authority.

The certificate of origin would be issued by the additional DGFT, Mumbai. The directorate notifies this quantity of sugar every year.
First Published: Thu, July 25 2019. 13:10 IST

