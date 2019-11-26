Bill to merge UTs Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haweli introduced in LS

-
The government introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday a Bill to merge two Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one.
The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.
The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
