Bill to merge UTs Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haweli introduced in LS

The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday a Bill to merge two Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Tue, November 26 2019. 14:25 IST

