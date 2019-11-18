JUST IN
Modi calls for 'high quality' debates ahead of Parliament winter session

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
The government is ready to discuss all issues in the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The winter session is from November 18 to December 13.

During the session, which will be the last session of Parliament in 2019, there should be high quality of debates in which all MPs should contribute, Modi said.

"We are open to discussions on all issues," he said addressing journalists at the Parliament complex ahead of the beginning of the session.
