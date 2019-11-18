Modi calls for 'high quality' debates ahead of Parliament winter session

-
ALSO READ
Winter session of Parliament from today; govt set to push Citizenship bill
Parliament LIVE updates: Cong gives adjournment notice over Kashmir issue
Economy doing fine, people getting married, airports full: Minister
Top events today: Winter Session begins, Maharashtra govt formation, & more
First session of 17th Lok Sabha begins; PM Modi, other members take oath
-
The government is ready to discuss all issues in the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
The winter session is from November 18 to December 13.
During the session, which will be the last session of Parliament in 2019, there should be high quality of debates in which all MPs should contribute, Modi said.
"We are open to discussions on all issues," he said addressing journalists at the Parliament complex ahead of the beginning of the session.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU