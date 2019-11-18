Top events today: Winter Session begins, Maharashtra govt formation, & more

1. Lok Sabha of Parliament begins today

of the Parliament begins today. Many key bills, including the Citizenship Bill, Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, and many others are scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

The is scheduled to go on till December 13 and will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days, including four Private Members' days. READ ON...

2. Justice S A Bobde to assume office as 47th CJI today

Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI today, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office. He will have a tenure of 17 months and would demit office on April 23, 2021. READ ON...

3. Congress, Shiv Sena leaders to discuss Maharashtra govt formation

The outcome of a scheduled meeting between Congress and Shiv Sena leaders today will decide whether the two parties could go-ahead to form a government with NCP in Maharashtra.

Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have recently announced to have come to a draft Minimum Common Programme (CMP) to form the government.

Maharashtra came under President's Rule earlier this week after all the parties failed to form a government in the state. READ ON...

4. Delhi govt to decision on odd-even extension

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a final call on extending the odd-even road rationing scheme would be taken on Monday morning as the air quality in the capital is expected to improve in the next two-three days.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the chief minister said the government does not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience.

"Air quality is predicted to improve over the next two-three days. We are keeping an eye on the situation. If it improves, there will be no need for (extending) odd-even. A final call will be taken on Monday morning," he said. READ ON...

5. Air pollution: Govt to hold high-level meeting with top officials today

The Union Environment Ministry will hold a high-level meeting today over the alarming pollution levels in Delhi and nearby areas with top officials of the states in the region.

Environment Secretary CK Mishra will chair the meeting, which will be attended by chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. READ ON...

6. Jaypee Infratech lenders to meet today

Lenders of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech will meet today to take forward the process of insolvency resolution after the Supreme Court directed early this month to complete the process within 90 days.

Crisis-hit Jaypee group firm Jaypee Infratech went into insolvency in 2017 after the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of the firm. READ ON...

7. Malegaon case: Bombay HC to hear discharge plea of Pragya today

The Bombay High Court will hear the application filed by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit and others seeking discharge from the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The accused have also challenged the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) sanction for prosecution. According to them, the necessary permission for the sanction was not taken from the competent authority and hence it stands null and void. READ ON...

8. Shahjahanpur rape case: Court summons BJP leader DPS Rathore, his aide

A local court in Shahjahanpur has summoned BJP leader DPS Rathore and his aide Ajit Singh in connection with an alleged rape case of a law student by former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

Chinmayanand will also be produced before the court today in connection with the case. He is currently in judicial custody. READ ON...

9. Delhi election 2019: AAP to launch mega mass contact campaign from today

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party will launch a mega mass contact campaign starting today, which will be spearheaded by AAP MLAs in their respective assemblies.

During the campaign, 'jan samvads' will be held at all the 14,000 booths of 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies under the leadership of respective MLAs. READ ON...