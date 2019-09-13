312 Sikh foreign nationals removed from blacklist, they can now visit India

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure on the list now, a Home Ministry official said on Friday.

The decision has been taken after a review carried out by different security agencies on the Adverse List or blacklist containing the names of Sikh foreign nationals.

"The government of India has reviewed the Adverse List containing 314 foreign nationals belonging to Sikh community and brought it down to just two," the official said.

Those removed from the list are now eligible to avail visa services to visit family in India and reconnect with their roots.
