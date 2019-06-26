Govt removes restrictions on import of pea seeds

The government has removed restrictions on imports of pea seeds, a move which may help reduce prices and increase availability of the commodity in the domestic market.

The imports, however, are subject to certain conditions, the directorate (DGFT) has said in a notification.

While the imports were allowed with a licence earlier, an importer would not require a licence from the government now.

Import policy of seeds of peas is amended from restricted to free category, it said.

The imports of pea seeds has marginally declined to USD 1.59 million in 2018-19 from USD 1.89 million in 2017-18.

