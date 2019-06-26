Thank you for keeping me in your hearts: Shah Rukh on clocking 27 years in Bollywood

As Khan completed 27 years in Bollywood, the thanked his fans for giving him some space in their hearts.

The 53-year-old made his feature film debut in 1992's romantic drama "Deewana", which also starred and

"I want to say a big thank you for 27 years in Indian cinema, which is exactly half my life time on Earth. I've ave been trying to entertain you for over 20 years, and some times I have succeeded, and many times I have failed.

"So I want to thank you for bearing with me for so many years since I came on a motorcycle in a film called 'Deewana' singing 'Koi na koi chahiye' and rode right into your hearts. And you not only allowed me right into your hearts, but also allowed me to stay there for so many years. Thank you very much," said in a video shared on his account as he recreated the hit song from the film.

The also used the opportunity to send across a message on traffic safety.

"It's a coincidence that my friends from a motorcycle company have sent me two motorcycles to try out the stunts I did in 'Deewana' 27 years ago. I am going to give it a shot, but this time there's a difference. I will make sure I am wearing a helmet. Always wear a helmet while riding a bike," he said.

Shah Rukh, who has not been having a good run at the movies for a while now, is currently taking time off acting.

His latest cinematic outing was Aanand L Rai-directed "Zero".

