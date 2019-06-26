Govt supressing media: Cong in Lok Sabha

of the in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday accused the government of using "suppressive" tactics against the media.

He alleged during the Zero Hour that the government was "undemocratic" and suffered from "megalomania", claiming that it used its advertisement measures to pressure the media.

His remarks drew protests from treasury benches.

asked the next member to raise his issue during the Zero Hour, prompting members to protest as wanted to speak further.

Among other issues, of the asked the government to make its stand clear on the US decision to withdraw its waiver to to import from Iran, saying it may have a far-reaching impact on and lead to rise in prices of products.

Will the government continue to import from or not, he asked.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the Congress asked the government to do away with the steep rise in duties on Pakistani products, saying it has led to joblessness in the border area in his constituency in as over 5000 families depended on trade with for livelihood.

The duty was hiked after the Pulwama terror attack.

BJP's targeted the Congress government in over suicide of a in the state. In a video message, the blamed the for his decision.

BJP's expressed concern over India's poor performance in and suggested that a parliamentary committee be formed as many members have also been keen sportspersons.

He also noted that the next global games are due next year.

BJP's spoke about several political murders in He said one of the cases was handed over to the NIA but no arrest has been made yet.

The government should ensure action, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)