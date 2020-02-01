Budget 2020: Govt's subsidy bill pegged higher at Rs 2.27 trn for FY21

The government's food, fuel and fertiliser subsidy bill has been pegged marginally higher by 0.23 per cent at Rs 2,27,793.89 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal, according to the Budget document.

About Rs 2,27,255 crore has been allocated for the current fiscal in the revised estimate.

Of the total subsidy bill estimated for the next financial year, maximum fund allocation has been made for food, followed by fertiliser and fuel.

For 2020-21 fiscal, Rs 1,15,569.68 crore fund has been allocated for supplying subsidised foodgrain through the public distribution system (PDS) and welfare schemes, which is up by 6.33 per cent from the current year's revised estimate of Rs 1,08,688.35 crore.

The allocation for providing subsidised fuel, especially LPG and kerosene, has also been increased by six per cent to Rs 40,915.21 crore for the next fiscal.

For the current year, Rs 38,568.86 crore fund has been allocated in the revised estimate as fuel subsidy.

The allocation for LPG subsidy has been increased to Rs 37,256.21 crore for the next fiscal from the revised estimate of Rs 34,085.86 crore for the current year.

But the allocation for kerosene subsidy has been reduced to Rs 3,659 crore for the next year from the revised estimate of Rs 4,483 crore for the current year.

However, the allocation for providing subsidised fertilisers has been trimmed by 11 per cent to Rs 71,309 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 79,997.85 crore allocated in the revised estimate for the ongoing fiscal.