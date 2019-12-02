Govt should protect 'historical rights' of Jet over its slots: Employees

-
The Jet Airways' Employees Consortium on Thursday said the central government should protect the airline's "historical rights" over its slots and encourage the National Infrastructure Investment Fund to invest in the full-service carrier.
After Jet Airways ran out of funds, it had shut down operations on April 17 and this led to a sudden rise in domestic and international airfares.
Consequently, the Centre decided to temporarily allocate the slots as well as international flying rights of Jet Airways to other airlines to start new flights to fill the supply gap.
