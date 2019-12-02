Govt should protect 'historical rights' of Jet over its slots: Employees

JUST IN
Business Standard

After Jet Airways ran out of funds, it had shut down operations on April 17 and this led to a sudden rise in domestic and international airfares

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Jet Airways' Employees Consortium on Thursday said the central government should protect the airline's "historical rights" over its slots and encourage the National Infrastructure Investment Fund to invest in the full-service carrier.

Consequently, the Centre decided to temporarily allocate the slots as well as international flying rights of Jet Airways to other airlines to start new flights to fill the supply gap.
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 18:40 IST

