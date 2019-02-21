Govt stops classifying steel players as integrated, primary and secondary

The government Thursday said it has stopped the practice of classifying manufacturers as integrated, primary and secondary producers, in order to provide them a level-playing field.

In a statement, the ministry said that "it has stopped classifying producers as integrated steel producers, primary steel producers, secondary steel producers".

The step has been taken to provide a level-playing field to steel manufacturers, both small and medium enterprises and large players with different capacities producing steel through different routes, it said.

In India, steel is produced mainly through two routes -- the basic oxygen furnace route used by the primary players, and the electric arc furnace route used by

The ministry further said that "government engineering departments especially in the CPWD, and have been asked to ensure adherence to the above clarification and avoid any restrictive practices in their tenders".

All Induction Furnaces Association said: "We welcome the decision taken by to treat the domestic as one."



The small also contribute to the country's steel output, he said adding they will also play an important role in achieving the 300 million tonne production target set by the ministry.

Birender Singh had earlier said: "The secondary industry contributes 57 per cent to the total domestic It is claimed that when the capacity would be 300 million tonne (MT), their share would increase to 70 per cent. It is very important sector."



Under the Policy 2017, the ministry has set an ambitious target of ramping up the country's capacity to 300 MT by 2030-31.

According to a report by the (JPC), under the Ministry of Steel, produced 8.995 MT in January.

While state-run Ltd and along with private players JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and produced 5.48 MT of the crude metal, the rest came in from other producers, the report said.

