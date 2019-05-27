Govt to identify tribals displaced from Chhattisgarh allegedly due to Salwa Judum

The Centre will ask the and governments to identify tribals who allegedly fled due to the Judum movement around 15 years ago and settled there, according to officials.

Judum was a militia that had been deployed as part of anti-Maoist operations in It was operational between 2005 and 2011, before it was banned by the

The action came on a complaint of an NGO, CGNet Swara Foundation, that wrote to the ministry claiming that over 5,000 families had fled due to the controversial militia force formed by late in mid-2005 to counter the Maoists.

"We received a complaint on May 12 stating that a number of tribal families fled to and from Chhattisgarh due to Judum. We have to take all state governments on board and verify these cases," a of the said.

"Once the verification process is completed, we will sit together and decide the next course of action. We will have to see what political stand the will take on it... whether it acknowledges that these were families were displaced due to Salwa Judum," the said.

Another from Chhattisgarh said that once it is established that these families belonged to the state, a process can be initiated to rehabilitate them under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Experts say the previous BJP-led administration had backed the movement and the government at the Centre was seized of it.

The banned the militia force in 2011 after it acquired a notorious reputation for allegedly burning villages, killing people and sexually assaulting women after terming them Maoist sympathisers.

According to CGNet Swara Foundation, the militia force led to the displacement of 5,000 families from Chhattisgarh. These families settled in Andhra Pradesh, which got bifurcated in 2014.

The NGO claimed these families had been living without basic facilities in and Telangana, and could not benefit from the Forest Rights Act, which provides for giving land rights to those living on forest land for at least three generations before December 31, 2005.

