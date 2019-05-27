Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 net profit up 4.7 pc to Rs 197.59 cr

FMCG India Ltd (CPIL) Monday reported a 4.67 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 197.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019, led by volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 188.77 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 1,146.63 crore, up 5.67 per cent from Rs 1,085.06 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses were at Rs 885.16 crore, up 7.36 per cent from Rs 824.45 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's domestic volume grew by 5 per cent, while overall volume grew 3 per cent, said in a statement.

For the financial year 2018-19, CPIL's net profit stood at Rs 775.57 crore, up 15.17 per cent from Rs 673.37 crore in 2017-18.

Revenue from operations for 2018-19 stood at Rs 4,432.44 crore, up 3.08 per cent from Rs 4,299.89 crore in 2017-18.

"With strong investments in our advertising and brand building activities, we have delivered a consistent domestic volume growth of 5 per cent despite high competitive intensity and moderation in consumer demand," said.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, CPIL informed the BSE that its board has declared a special third interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Re 1 (face value) for the financial year 2018-19.

Shares of India Monday closed at Rs 1,180 on the BSE, up 1.57 per cent from its previous close.

