Govt to soon launch portal to boost innovation in MSME sector

The government will soon launch a portal entailing all the relevant information about entrepreneurs, as parts of efforts to encourage innovations and growth in the MSME sector, a top official said Friday.

Addressing the International SME Convention here, Secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Arun Panda expressed hope that the move will result in joint ventures (JVs), MoUs (memorandum of understanding), fruitful collaborations in various sectors and technology transfer among entrepreneurs.

He said innovations and collaborations are the key for growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and growth in this sector will definitely result in employment generation and will be helpful in increasing the country's GDP.

Panda further said that we will soon launch a portal which will include all the relevant information about entrepreneurs which will boost collaboration and joint ventures in a big way, an official statement said.

