JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AC Milan accept European ban for financial fair play violations

Row rages on in WB over move to build dining halls in schools
Business Standard

Govt to soon launch portal to boost innovation in MSME sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government will soon launch a portal entailing all the relevant information about entrepreneurs, as parts of efforts to encourage innovations and growth in the MSME sector, a top official said Friday.

Addressing the International SME Convention here, Secretary in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Arun Panda expressed hope that the move will result in joint ventures (JVs), MoUs (memorandum of understanding), fruitful collaborations in various sectors and technology transfer among entrepreneurs.

He said innovations and collaborations are the key for growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and growth in this sector will definitely result in employment generation and will be helpful in increasing the country's GDP.

Panda further said that we will soon launch a portal which will include all the relevant information about entrepreneurs which will boost collaboration and joint ventures in a big way, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU