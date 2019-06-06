Goyal to lead Indian delegation for G20 meet on trade in Japan

Goyal will discuss the global trade scenario, WTO matters and digital trade during a two-day ministerial meeting beginning Saturday in city, Japan, an official release said.

Goyal, who is leading the Indian delegation on trade and digital economy, will also hold dialogue with other participating trade ministers on current international trade and investments, said the release of the commerce ministry.

"The Trade Ministers deliberations will form part of the Summit Leaders agenda in the formal discussions and will also be a part of the Summit Declaration," it added.

Ever since G20 was formed has been actively participating in the meetings. Although there are no binding commitments in G20, it sets the agenda for multilateral trade relations.

The G20 members represent two-thirds of the world's population and 85 per cent of its economy.

G20 is made up of 19 countries and the (EU). The 19 countries are -- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the and the

In his first visit abroad after assuming charge, Goyal will take this opportunity to interact with various trade ministers of participating countries, including host Japan, the release said.

The will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of G20 in order to sensitise India's core interests in trade and investment issues and build coalition with like-minded countries for defending the interests of developing countries.

Over 50 trade and digital economy ministers will get together for the first time in G20 history in to discuss how their economies can promote trade and investment and maximise benefits from the development of the digital economy and technologies to ensure sustainable growth of the global economy.

Digitalisation is expected to continue to create benefits for our economies and societies as a whole and help achieve the inclusive, innovative and human-centred future society -- 'Society 5.0'.

"For the first time Ministers of the (MeitY) and Commerce will participate in a joint session on Digital Economy at the G20 Ministerial Meeting," the statement said.

The global economic and social system faces considerable challenges. Rapid globalisation has led some to believe that they are not benefiting sufficiently and are discontent.

"It is hoped that the G20 Ministerial Meeting being held in will play a positive role in fostering economic opportunity and addressing challenges in the global landscape.

"Trade and investment have been important drivers of the unprecedented global economic growth and poverty reduction enjoyed in recent times," the ministry added.

