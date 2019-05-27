Greek PM says will call snap elections after June 2

Greek said on Sunday he would call for early polls next month after a drubbing at European and local elections.

"Following the second round of local elections (on June 2), I will ask the to immediately call national elections," Tsipras said in a televised address.

A likely date for the ballot is June 30, reports said.

With about a third of polling stations accounted for, Tsipras' leftist party scored less than 24 percent in the European ballot compared to more than 33 per cent for the main opposition

And in local elections, early results showed New Democracy in control, or securing outright, the bulk of Greece's 13 regions.

"I will not run away or quit the struggle for equality, solidarity, social justice," said Tsipras, Greece's youngest in 150 years and the first avowed atheist

"The electoral result... is not worthy of our expectations," he said.

New Democracy had earlier called on Tsipras to resign. Tsipras' four-year term was originally to run until the autumn.

