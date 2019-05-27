Nobel-winning physicist Murray Gell-Man dies at 89

Gell-Mann, the Nobel who brought order to the universe by helping discover and classify subatomic particles, has died at the age of 89.

Gell- died Friday at his home in Santa Fe,

His death was confirmed by the Institute, where he held the title of distinguished fellow, and the California Institute of Technology, where he taught for decades. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Gell- transformed by devising a method for sorting subatomic particles into simple groups of eight based on electric charge, spin and other characteristics.

He also developed the theory of "quarks," indivisible components of matter that make up protons, neutrons and other particles.

called Gell- one of the great theoretical of his time.

