'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for two more seasons

-
ALSO READ
Ellen Pompeo's husband reveals why he stopped watching 'Grey's Anatomy'
Rob Lowe turned down Derek Shepherd's role in 'Grey's Anatomy'
'Grey's Anatomy' actor Giacomo Gianniotti gets married
'Grey's Anatomy' gets three extra episodes for season 15
Sandra Oh's 'Grey's Anatomy' co-stars express happiness after her Golden Globes win
-
"Grey's Anatomy" is getting two more seasons, ABC network has announced.
The Shonda Rhimes-created series, currently in its 15th season, has tied with "ER" as one of the longest-running hospital dramas on TV.
The show's lead, Ellen Pompeo is also on board for season 17, reported Entertainment Weekly.
"Grey's Anatomy" is turning three recurring actors - Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli and Greg Germann - into series regulars.
The network also ordered a sixth season of "How to Get Away with Murder" and a third installment of "Station 19", a spin-off of "Grey's Anatomy".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU