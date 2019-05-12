'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for two more seasons

"Grey's Anatomy" is getting two more seasons, ABC network has announced.

The Shonda Rhimes-created series, currently in its 15th season, has tied with "ER" as one of the longest-running hospital dramas on TV.

The show's lead, is also on board for season 17, reported

"Grey's Anatomy" is turning three recurring actors - Chris Carmack, and - into series regulars.

The network also ordered a sixth season of "How to Get Away with Murder" and a third installment of "Station 19", a of "Grey's Anatomy".

