JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones to star in action-comedy 'Comeback Trail'

Proponents of ideologies of hate need to be 'constructively engaged': Naidu
Business Standard

'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for two more seasons

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Grey's Anatomy" is getting two more seasons, ABC network has announced.

The Shonda Rhimes-created series, currently in its 15th season, has tied with "ER" as one of the longest-running hospital dramas on TV.

The show's lead, Ellen Pompeo is also on board for season 17, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"Grey's Anatomy" is turning three recurring actors - Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli and Greg Germann - into series regulars.

The network also ordered a sixth season of "How to Get Away with Murder" and a third installment of "Station 19", a spin-off of "Grey's Anatomy".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU