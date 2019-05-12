UN chief says world 'not on track' with climate change

UN Antonio launched a brief tour in Sunday, warning the world was "not on track" to limiting global temperature rises.

In a strong message for action on climate change, said international political resolve was fading and it was the small island nations that were "really in the front line" and would suffer most.

His visit, ahead of the Climate Action Summit in September in will also take him to Fiji, and which are under threat from rising sea levels.

"We are seeing everywhere a clear demonstration that we are not on track to achieve the objectives defined in the agreement," said on the failure to limit rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial revolution levels.

"And the paradox is, that as things are getting worse on the ground, political moves seem to be fading," he added in the joint press conference in with

However, he did excuse from his accusation, describing Wellington's leadership as "extremely important" after it introduced legislation to become carbon neutral by 2050, although from its economically vital agricultural sector will not have to meet the commitment.

Ardern called climate change "the biggest challenge" facing the international community and said it would be "gross negligence" to avoid the issue.

During his three days in New Zealand, Guterres will also meet with Muslim leaders in Christchurch to show solidarity following the March 15 massacre in which 51 people were killed by a lone gunman who attacked two mosques during Friday prayers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)