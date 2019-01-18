Groom's kin stabs bride's relative to death

A relative of a bride was stabbed to death after he tried to stop some relatives of the groom from dancing, police said Friday.

The incident occurred when the wedding procession reached the site here at around 10 pm on Thursday. Vikas, a relative of the bride, tried to stop some relatives and friends of the groom from dancing, saying the ceremony was getting late, the police said.

It led to an argument and a scuffle broke out between the two sides. One of the relatives of the groom, Sanjay, allegedly attacked and stabbed him to death, the police said.

A murder case has been registered against Sanjay, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)