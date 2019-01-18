JUST IN
Groom's kin stabs bride's relative to death

Press Trust of India  |  Ambala (Haryana) 

A relative of a bride was stabbed to death after he tried to stop some relatives of the groom from dancing, police said Friday.

The incident occurred when the wedding procession reached the site here at around 10 pm on Thursday. Vikas, a relative of the bride, tried to stop some relatives and friends of the groom from dancing, saying the marriage ceremony was getting late, the police said.

It led to an argument and a scuffle broke out between the two sides. One of the relatives of the groom, Sanjay, allegedly attacked Vikas and stabbed him to death, the police said.

A murder case has been registered against Sanjay, the police added.

