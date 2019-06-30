Group assaults police team, frees four accused

A group of people, including some women, allegedly roughed up and even bit a few members of a police team at Ambivli here, after it detained four men from the locality in a case of cheating, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, when the police team was taking the accused into the custody.

After the attack, the group, along with the four accused men, escaped from the spot, police said.

"A team comprising officers and personnel of the Saki Naka police station from Mumbai reached Patil Nagar locality in Ambivli here to detain four men in a case of cheating," the official said.

They four accused were identified as Hyder Sayyed, Jaffar Ali Sayyed, Kasim Haider Sayyed, Baghdadi Sayyed, he said.

"The team caught hold of the four accused in the locality and was taking them into the custody when some local residents, including women, attacked the policemen. Some members of the group even bit a couple of police personnel. The group later escaped from the spot," he added.

Khadakpada police registered a case against ten persons, including some women, under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 147 (rioting) and others.

Further investigation is on.

