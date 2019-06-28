Growatt Awarded the 'Shenzhen Quality City Spine Enterprise' for Its Leading Position in Quality Control and Product Reliability

/ -- In May, Growatt, a global leading inverter brand, was awarded the "Shenzhen Quality City Spine Enterprise" by SQCA (Shenzhen Quality City Association) for its leading position in quality control and product reliability in the industry. Earlier in the year, the company's latest C&I inverter product also received the AQM Award from TV Rheinland for its outstanding performance.

Shenzhen Quality City Spine Enterprise Award



Shenzhen, one of China's leading innovation and technology hubs, is where high-tech companies gather. Through a series of strict selections and reviews, Growatt was awarded the "Shenzhen Quality City Spine Enterprise" by SQCA (Shenzhen Quality City Association) in May. The award is to highly recognize Growatt's leading position in quality control and product reliability in the industry.

"We are honored to receive the award from the association. Quality is the priority of Growatt and we are committed to product reliability and safety. We've built a comprehensive quality control system and we'll continue to improve our quality system and provide smart and reliable PV solutions for customers," said David Ding, Growatt Co-founder and CEO.

TV Rheinland All Quality Matters Award



Growatt's latest C&I inverter, MAX 50-80KTL3 LV/MV, was given the AQM Award by TV Rheinland at Solar Congress 2019. It's the only commercial and industrial solar inverter to receive the award. Through evaluation by TV Rheinland, the MAX scored higher than other C&I models in this contest on overall performance of output capability, input capability, efficiency, power quality and stability.

Additionally, the MAX includes many smart functions, such as smart I-V curve scanning and one-click diagnosis, which can facilitate maintenance, reduce failure losses and maximize ROI. Using a quad-core architecture, the MAX achieves better performance at a higher speed. It enables faster response and operation speed to handle smart functionalities and protect the system.

Innovation and quality have been the focus of Growatt ever since its foundation. Growatt has introduced the FIVE ENGINEERING process to strictly control product quality, which includes design engineering, testing engineering, manufacturing engineering, component engineering and reliability engineering. Innovation has been the driver of Growatt's growth and the company keeps increasing its investments in R&D. Currently, Growatt has over 200 professional experienced R&D engineers and has received over 70 patents and copyrights.

