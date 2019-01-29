GRUH Finance Posts 16% Growth in Profit After Tax for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018

/ -- The Board of Directors of (GRUH) - a subsidiary of - has approved the accounts for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 at their meeting held in on January 25, 2019.

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Profit after tax for the year amounted to Rs. 317.23 crores as compared to Rs. 274.12 crores for the previous year, an increase of 16%.

Loan Portfolio



The loan portfolio as at December 31, 2018 amounted to Rs. 16,852 crores as against Rs. 14,775 crores in the previous year - an increase of 14%.

LENDING OPERATIONS



Loan Disbursements



Loan disbursements during the year were Rs. 3,603 crores as against Rs. 3,748 crores in the previous year.

Looking to the liquidity position in the market, GRUH consciously adopted a conservative approach to disbursements and carried excess liquidity. Such approach resulted in a negative carry, adversely affecting the Net Interest Margin. However the spread on the loans continue to be sustained at 300+ bps.

Cumulative loan disbursements as of December 31, 2018 were Rs. 32,059 crores.

Provisions for Expected Credit Losses



As per requirement of Ind AS 109 on "Financial Instruments", provision for credit losses are to be carried in the Balance Sheet based on expected credit losses. Accordingly, as per Ind AS 109, GRUH is required to carry provisions of Rs. 46.81 crores towards expected future credit losses which is 0.28% on Loan Assets of Rs. 16,852 crores. Against that, GRUH is actually carrying a provision of Rs. 129.03 crores as on December 31, 2018.

As per the NHB guidelines, GRUH is required to carry a provision of Rs. 67.08 crores on Standard Assets and Rs. 32.53 crores on NPAs. Thus the provisions carried by GRUH are in excess of the provision required as per the NHB guidelines also to the extent of Rs. 29.42 crores.

As per NHB guidelines, Gross Non Performing Assets (NPA) at Rs. 146.46 crore constitutes 0.87% of the total loan portfolio as on December 31, 2018 as against 0.73% in the previous year. The Net NPA as per NHB guidelines are 0.50%.

Liquidity Position



As on December 31, 2018, GRUH carried an aggregate of Rs. 2,896 crores by way of unencumbered liquid deposits and investments in Liquid Mutual Funds besides unavailed term loan sanctions from Banks to the tune of Rs. 750 crores.

MERGER



The Board of Directors of GRUH Finance Limited has approved the merger of GRUH into The merger would be subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The share exchange ratio accepted by the boards of and GRUH is 568 equity shares of face value of ? 10 each of to be issued for every 1,000 equity shares of face value of ? 2 each of GRUH.

DEPOSITS



GRUH's deposit portfolio is Rs. 1,621 crores, has grown from Rs. 1,401 crores last year. GRUH's Fixed Deposit programme has been rated "FAAA" by CRISIL and "MAAA@" by ICRA. The rating of "FAAA" and "MAAA@" indicates "Highest Safety" as regards repayment of interest and principal. GRUH's Commercial Paper (CP) is rated at "A1(+)" by CRISIL and ICRA and Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) is rated at "AAA@" by ICRA and "AAA" by CRISIL.

RETAIL NETWORK



GRUH has a network of 195 retail offices across 11 states of the country. GRUH has 48 offices in Gujarat, 51 offices in Maharashtra, 17 offices in Karnataka, 33 offices in Madhya Pradesh, 13 offices in Rajasthan, 12 offices in Chhattisgarh, 12 offices in Tamil Nadu, 5 in Uttar Pradesh, one office each in Bihar and Jharkhand and 2 in West Bengal.

