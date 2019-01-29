Mumbai, the city which moulded Fernandes, catapulted him on national scene

was born in Mangalore, but it was which shaped him as a fiery and made him famous as the "giant killer" who defeated stalwart S K in the 1967 Lok Sabha elections.

Recalling the veteran socialist's association with the city, leader told Patil, who represented the South Lok Sabha seat, was then called the "uncrowned of Bombay".

at that time had a tradition of strong labour movement in the industrial sector, civic body and small businesses known as 'gumasta', he said.

Fernandes stood up for the workers of the civic body, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport) undertaking and gumasta workers and fought for their rights. He made a name for himself among the labour class in the 1960s, Reddy said.

" was a very powerful leader. He was invincible. George said S K can be defeated and decided to contest against him. He got the backing of the labour," the leader recalled.

But before that, it was the externment of from which got Fernandes into the labour movement, said Ranga Raichure, a long-time friend.

"Thanks to the externment notice, D'Mello brought Fernandes, whom he knew as a sharp and intelligent boy, into the union. George was living on the footpath then," Raichure told

During the Sanyukta movement in 1950s and 1960s, the mood of people in Mumbai was anti- since the party was perceived to be against the inclusion of into the state of

"All major unions of the civic body, BEST and small businesses in Mumbai were set up by This helped George defeat S K Patil, who was close to top industrialists," said.

"Fernandes painted the walls with a simple message: Patil can be defeated. He got over 48 per cent of votes,"



90-year-old Roza Deshpande, daughter of founder S A Dange, told

"Fernandes was one of the most upright trade unionists," she added.

Before contesting the 1967 Lok Sabha poll, Fernandes had led a successful municipal workers' strike in Mumbai, Reddy mentioned.

Interestingly, it was Fernandes who demanded that daily functioning of the Mumbai municipal corporation be carried out in Marathi and not in English, Raichure said.

It is believed that the charismatic union leader's character in the Marathi film "Sinhasan", based on Arun Sadhu's two political novels, was inspired by Fernandes.

The Praja headed by Madhu Dandawate and Fernandes-headed Sanyukta merged to form the and supported the in the 1968 civic polls in Mumbai.

The Socialist Party and alliance won the civic polls that year.

"Fernandes was so much blinded by the anti- and anti- sentiment that he compromised on his socialist ideology to support the dual membership of associating with the RSS, resulting in his fallout with trade Sharad Rao," Reddy said.

Fernandes had also shared a close relationship with supremo late Bal Thackeray. He was among the very few to call the Sena patriarch 'Bal', senior remembered.

It was Fernandes who started a cooperative society for taximen when was denied loan by a bank, reminisced

"A furious Fernandes united taxi drivers and set up Labour in mid-60s, collecting Rs 10 as share capital from every member of his taxi union. It succeeded and many members could buy their own cars," he said.

Post Emergency, Labour was renamed as New India Cooperative

Deshpande says Fernandes' biggest strength was that he knew when to withdraw a strike, unlike some other union leaders whose obstinate stand led to destruction of entire industries.

The former passed away in Tuesday following a He was 88.

