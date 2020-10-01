GST collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September, highest this fiscal

-
ALSO READ
GST row: Compensate states that picked a borrowing option, says Sushil Modi
Centre considers market borrowing for GST compensation to states
Reimagining GST for the post-Covid era
GST-registered businesses to get pre-filled return form soon: GSTN CEO
States may cut FY21 capex by Rs 3 trillion due to GST shortfall: Icra
-
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September touched the highest level so far this fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
The revenues for the month are 4 per cent higher than the total GST collection in the same month last year.
In September, the tax collected from import of goods was 102 per cent and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) were 105 per cent of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.
"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2020 is Rs 95,480 crore of which Central GST is Rs 17,741 crore, State GST is Rs 23,131 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 47,484 crore (including Rs 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 7,124 crore (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said in a statement.
Goods and Services Tax mop up in September was the highest so far this fiscal.
The revenue in April was Rs 32,172 crore, May (Rs 62,151 crore), June (Rs 90,917 crore), July (Rs 87,422 crore), August (Rs86,449 crore).
The government has settled Rs 21,260 crore to CGST and Rs 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2020 is Rs39,001 crore for CGST and Rs 40,128 crore for the SGST.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU