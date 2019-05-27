Guar gum futures fall on low demand

gum prices fell by Rs 85 to Rs 8,771 per 5 in futures trade Monday as operators cut down their positions amid low demand.

Marketmen said, trimming of bets by participants following a weak trend at the spot market on subdued export demand from oil drilling industries, pulled down gum prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, gum for delivery in June contracts was trading lower by Rs 85, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 8,771 per 5 quintal, showing an open interest of 46,805 lots.

The most-active delivery in July contracts too 99, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 8,900 per 5 quintal, mirroring an open interest of 23,315 lots.

