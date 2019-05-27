NAB team to record Sharif's statement in jail over illegal purchase of over 30 bulletproof vehicles

A team of Pakistan's top anti-graft body will quiz deposed Sharif in here on Monday over the illegal purchase and use of more than 30 bulletproof government vehicles from

The four-member (NAB) team has arrived at the (Lahore Central Prison) where the 69-year-old Sharif is serving a seven-year sentence awarded to him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

The team will record the three-time prime minister's statement in the case of an alleged import of 34 bulletproof vehicles from without payment of customs duty on any of them.

The anti-graft body said the cars were purchased without duty for guests of the 19th SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) summit in 2016, Geo reported.

According to NAB, Sharif added 20 of those 34 cars to his own motorcade, and he and his daughter Maryam also used the vehicles for their personal use.

Former and a member of the Muslim League- (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement has already been recorded, it said.

The anti-graft body also said that officers associated with the foreign ministry misused their authority by allocating the bulletproof cars for the Sharif's family.

Sharif was imprisoned in and shifted to on request.

He has been serving a seven-year prison term at the jail since December 24, 2018 when an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court's July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case.

Sharif and his family have denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

