Guj: 1.6 lakh people evacuated as Cyclone Vayu inches closer

As cyclone 'Vayu' inches closer to the coast and expected to make a Thursday, authorities have so far shifted over 1.60 lakh people from low-lying areas of and Kutch regions.

Operations at ports and airports in these regions have been suspended as precautionary measure, officials said.

As per the latest report, cyclone Vayu, which has turned into a 'very severe cyclonic storm', has changed its course slightly and would now hit coast anywhere between Veraval in the south and Dwarka in the west in the afternoon Thursday, officials said.

The cyclone is now situated around 280 km south of Veraval, they said.

After making the landfall, the cyclone is likely to move along and parallel to and Kutch coast, they said.

