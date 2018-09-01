Guj: 2 arrested with 5 kg charas worth Rs 50 lakh in Jamnagar

Two persons have been arrested and five kilograms of (cannabis) worth around Rs 50 lakh in the international market has been seized, police said Saturday.

In a joint operation conducted Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Jamnagar police's Crime Branch, a man identified as was nabbed near Subhash vegetable market here, police said in a press release.

The Ahmedabad zonal unit of NCB, in a press statement, informed that a receiver, identified as Mamad Ali Mandalia, had also been arrested along with Manjare.

"Acting on a tip-off, the city LCB (Local Crime Branch) and NCB officials held Arun Manjare, who hails from Pune in He was in possession of five kilograms of worth around Rs 50 lakh in the international markets," the release said.

The NCB said that Manjare had boarded a bus in with the contraband and was planning to deliver it to the receiver in Jamnagar.

"He delivered in Jamnagar to a 15-year-old boy who had been sent by the receiver. The minor was unaware of the content of the package," an said.

The NCB informed that the receiver's house was searched Saturday with the help of the local Crime Branch following which he too was arrested.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials said.

