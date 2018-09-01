Rahul Gandhi leaves Nepal en route to Kailash Mansarovar

Gandhi, on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet, on Saturday flew to from here.

Gandhi left on a flight from at around 1:00 pm, Nepalese media reported.

He had arrived here on Friday.

Details of his visit have been kept under wraps due to security reasons.

The chief, 48, is undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in accordance with a wish he expressed in April when his plane plunged hundreds of feet during the campaign for the polls.

On April 26, the plane carrying Gandhi and some others from to in developed a technical problem and tilted heavily on the left side. The plane dipped steeply with violent shuddering, but soon recovered and landed safely.

Three days later, on April 29, Gandhi announced during a rally that he wanted to undertake the pilgrimage.

The arduous pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, which is considered the abode of Lord in Hindu mythology and is in the Tibetan Himalayas, is organised every year between June and September.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)