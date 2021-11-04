Gujarat slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 7/ltr after Centre's excise cut

-
The Gujarat government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre each, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
The decision was announced hours after the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, and the new price came into effect from midnight, the CMO said in a statement issued late at night.
"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in Gujarat by Rs 7 per litre," the statement said.
" Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Gujarat government has also decided to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel and implement this reduction in the entire state from midnight," it stated.
With this decision, petrol will now cost Rs 95.13 per litre and diesel Rs 89.12 per litre in Ahmedabad, while the two fuels will cost Rs 94.89 and Rs 88.89, respectively, in Surat.
Chief Minister Patel took to Twitter to thank PM Modi for the decision to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel.
"The people of Gujarat thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Diwali gift by taking a public-oriented decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively," he said.
