Guj: Wasting water in Dahod to invite fine this summer

The civic body in city of has decided to impose a fine on those found wasting water, an offical said on Sunday.

Dahod, located around 160 km from here, is facing scarcity this summer as water levels of the and Pata Dungari lake supplying water to the city have gone down considerably.

Currently, drinking water is being supplied to the city residents on alternate days, civic body's water supply committee head told over phone.

In view of the shortage, those found wasting water will be fined in the range of Rs 250 to Rs 500, he said.

"We have constituted nine ward committees and asked the officials to conduct a drive in their respective areas and issue challans to those indulging in water wastage," he said.

If a consumer is caught indulging in the wastage for the second and third time, his water connection will be disconnected without any notice, he said.

He said the has been informed about farmers from some villages in allegedly stealing water from the pipeline supplying water to the city, for irrigation purposes.

The has been urged to take steps to check such water thefts, he added.

