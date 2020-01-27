CAA discriminatory, leaves out a particular community: Gujarat Church

The Roman Catholic Church in on Monday said religion should not be a criteria to award citizenship and voiced apprehensions over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In a statement here, the Catholic Church expressed "concern" about the new law and registered its "protest".

"The Church welcomes the decision of the government to grant citizenship to some helpless migrants from neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"However, we are also concerned that a particular community has been left out because of its religion. We oppose this move. It is against the Constitution to take into account religion for deciding citizenship," it said.

The religious institution said "discrimination" against a particular community goes against the values of the Constitution.

"The Church believes in the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is a family. This is also enshrined in the Constitution.

"Thus, this discrimination against a particular community of this family is against this principle also against the values of our Constitution," said the statement.

The Church questioned the need for the NRC-NPR and urged the Centre to stop their implementation to protect the rights of all Indians.

The statement was signed by Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Gandhinagar, Thomas Macwan, and spokesperson of the Catholic Church, Father Vinayak Jadav, among others.

The CAA promises Indian citizenship to persecuted non- Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

CAA's critics say the law is discriminatory and violates the core values of the Constitution.