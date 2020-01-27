JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

'Respect sovereign processes': Om Birla to EU Parl resolution against CAA
Business Standard

Delhi CEO office seeks report on Thakur's 'traitors should be shot' remark

The incident has triggered a row, drawing sharp reaction form the Congress which demanded that the Election Commission (EC) take action against Thakur.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anurag Singh Thakur
Anurag Singh Thakur takes charge as MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs, at his office in North Block, New Delhi | PTI

The Delhi CEO Office has sought a report from the North West district's election officer in connection with a rally by BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur during which he egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot", after he lashed out at anti-CAA protestors, officials said.

The incident has triggered a row, drawing sharp reaction form the Congress which demanded that the Election Commission (EC) take action against Thakur.

"We have taken cognisance of the incident and have sought a report from the district election officer. However, we have not received any complaint so far," a senior official in the Delhi CEO Office said.

At the rally, Thakur, the minister of state for finance, shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors).

Thakur was addressing the meeting in support of BJP candidate from Rithala, Manish Chaudhary.

He raised the pitch of nationalism as he linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and with alleged anti-India slogans, and then asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan.
First Published: Mon, January 27 2020. 22:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU