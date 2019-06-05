Gujarat: Five killed as car jumps divider and hits tempo

Five persons were killed Wednesday when the car in which they were traveling jumped the divider and hit a tempo coming from the opposite direction near in district of Gujarat, police said.

The victims were heading for when the accident took place on the national highway Wednesday morning, said an of station.

As the of the car lost control and it jumped the divider and collided with the tempo, the victims, all in their twenties, were killed on the spot, he said.

It took a lot of efforts to pull out the bodies from the mangled remains of the car, the said.

The victims were yet to be identified, he said.

The bodies were sent to a hospital at Gandevi, he added.

