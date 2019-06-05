Women's panel seeks reserved seats for pregnant women in

The State Commission for Women has requested the railway ministry to reserve two seats in general compartments of local trains for lactating mothers and pregnant women.

Vijaya Rahatkar, commission's chairperson, sent a letter in this regard to

"As a of state women's commission, I come across various issues relating to women... One of the crucial issues is pregnant women and lactating mothers traveling in public transport, especially in local trains," she said in the letter.

The railway ministry's decision to allow pregnant women to travel in the compartment reserved for the handicapped was appreciated, but it is not always possible to board a particular compartment during rush hour, the letter said.

Hence, minimum of two seats should be reserved for such women in every general compartment "so that mishaps related to women and infants can be avoided," Rahatkar added.

