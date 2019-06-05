Navy's DSRV successfully undertakes personnel transfer from submarine

The has tested a Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) at Visakhapatnam and has successfully undertaken "live mating" exercise with a submarine, officials said.

officials said the exercise was carried on June 2.

"This included personnel transfer from the bottomed submarine, INS Sindhudhvaj, simulating a distress submarine to surface using the DSRV. The entire evolution was done by the Indian crew and marks the culmination of the training phase on the East Coast," a senior said.

The submarine hatches on which the mating was carried out has been certified by the IN i.e. DND (SDG), officials said.

This is also a skill that has been "newly acquired" by the

"The live mating exercise is a historic achievement towards DSRV integration into the and would pave the way for the Navy to emerge as a Submarine Rescue Provider in the IOR ( Region)," the said.

Though DSRVs are used for rescue of personnel in downed submarines, they are also deployed for various other missions including to lay cables on the sea bed.

Some DSRV vessels are air transportable in very large military cargo



The Navylast year inducted its first 'Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle' into service.

With the DSRV's induction, the Indian Navy had joined the select league of world navies that have an integral submarinerescue capability.

