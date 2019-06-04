Gujarat gets respite from heatwave as max temperatures drop

Days after the maximum touched 45 degree in some parts of the state, got some respite Tuesday as the heatwave receded.

Surendranagar in Saurashtra region saw the maximum dropping to 42.8 degree Tuesday from the peak of over 45 degree recorded last week and 44.3 degree Celsius Monday.

Ahmedabad also got some relief as the maximum Tuesday was 42.8 degree, down from 44 degree Celsius Monday.

But the Met department said its "orange alert" will continue for the city for the next 3-4 days, with temperatures likely to remain between 43-44 degree Celsius.

Capital remained the hottest area in the state Tuesday with the mercury soaring to 43 degree Celsius.

In several parts of the state, the temperatures remained well below 40 degree Celsius.

The (IMD) said there will be no large change in maximum temperatures over the next two days.

The maximum temperature in Ahmedabad is likely to hover around 43 degree Celsius Wednesday, it said.

" will remain dry for another five days and there is no heatwave warning. But in parts like Deesa, Gandhinagar, Morbi, and Amreli, temperatures will remain around 43-44 degree Celsius," it said.

"Orange alert will continue in Ahmedabad, which means temperatures will remain in the range of 43-44 degree Celsius, but will not go beyond that," said Jayant Sarkar, of IMD's Ahmedabad centre.

