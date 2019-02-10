Gujjar agitation: Bainsla gets Raj govt notice over rail, road blockade

The government Sunday pasted a notice at the residence of Kirori Singh Bainsla, who is leading a protest by the community that turned violent in some areas and saw rail and road traffic being disrupted, warning him against violation of court directives on agitation.

In the notice pasted by the district administration at Bainsla's Hindaun residence, it has been stated that and different high courts have on several occasions directed that no public or private property be damaged and rail or railway traffic be disrupted during any agitation.

"If the and high court directives are not followed, you will be held responsible for contempt of court," the notice said.

Nannu Mal Pahadia said the notice was issued by the state's

The notice said the protesters have squatted on the railway track on the Delhi- route and they have blocked the Karauli-Hindaun road on Bainsla's orders.

The Gujjar community agitation demanding five per cent quota in jobs and education turned violent Sunday with shots being fired and police vehicles torched in district and protesters blocking road and rail traffic in many areas.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under CrPc section 144 in and neighbouring districts, police said.

At least 20 trains were cancelled and seven diverted during the day as the protesters, led by the Bainsla, continued their sit-in on railway tracks in district for the third day on Sunday, officials said.

The sit-in began on Friday evening and has affected the movement of over 250 trains through the region since.

The agitators also blocked highways connecting major cities on Sunday.

